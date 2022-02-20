February 20, 2022 // Diocese
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Monday, Feb. 21 – Wednesday, Feb. 23: Visiting Seminarians; Mount St. Mary’s University, Emmitsburg, MD
Tuesday, Feb. 22: 1:30 p.m. – Board of Directors Meeting; Mount St. Mary’s University, Emmitsburg, MD
Friday, Feb. 25: 1:30 p.m. – Seminarian Admissions Committee Meeting; Sacred Heart Parish, Warsaw
Sunday, Feb. 27: 2 p.m. – Rite of Election; St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend
* * *
