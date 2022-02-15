February 15, 2022 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Wednesday, February 16: 9 a.m. – Meeting with High School Principals, Sacred Heart Parish, Warsaw
Wednesday, February 16: Noon – Meeting with Diocesan Council of Teachers, Sacred Heart Parish, Warsaw
Wednesday, February 16: 6 p.m. – Meeting with Diocesan School Board, Wyndham Garden, Warsaw
Friday, February 18: Noon – Meeting with Diocesan Finance Council, Virtual Meeting 6 p.m.
Sunday, February 20: 11:30 AM – Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
