January 30, 2022 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Tuesday, February 1: 7 p.m. – Little Flower Holy Hour Mass for Vocations; St. Mother Theodore Guerin Chapel, Fort Wayne
Wednesday, February 2: 8:10 a.m. – Mass and Pastoral Visit; St. Joseph School, Decatur
Wednesday, February 2: 6:30 p.m. – Theology of the Body talk, MOMs group, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Fort Wayne
Thursday, February 3: 5 p.m. – Mass, Windmoor Study Center, Notre Dame, South Bend
Sunday, February 6: 7 p.m. – Maass and Confirmation for Saint Mary’s College students; Holy Spirit Chapel, South Bend
