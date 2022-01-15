January 15, 2022 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Sunday, January 16: 11:30 a.m. — Mass with Institution of Acolytes, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
Monday, January 17: 5:15 p.m. — Mass, Dinner and Talk, Moreau Seminary, University of Notre Dame
Tuesday-Wednesday, January 18-19: Visit to Good Leaders, Good Shepherds Meeting, Lindenwood Retreat Center, Plymouth
Friday, January 21: 8 a.m. — Mass at Rally for Life, EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Virginia
Saturday, January 22: 9:30 a.m. — Mass, Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Washington, D.C.
