Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Sunday, January 16: 11:30 a.m. — Mass with Institution of Acolytes, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Monday, January 17: 5:15 p.m. — Mass, Dinner and Talk, Moreau Seminary, University of Notre Dame

Tuesday-Wednesday, January 18-19: Visit to Good Leaders, Good Shepherds Meeting, Lindenwood Retreat Center, Plymouth

Friday, January 21: 8 a.m. — Mass at Rally for Life, EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Virginia

Saturday, January 22: 9:30 a.m. — Mass, Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Washington, D.C.

