December 5, 2021 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Schedule updated Friday, Dec. 3, 2021
Sunday, December 5: 12 p.m. — Mass with Sacrament of Confirmation and the Rite of Reception Into Full Communion, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, University of Notre Dame
Wednesday, December 8: 5:30 p.m. — Mass, St. Joseph Church, Mishawaka
Thursday, December 9: 12 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Community Foundation
Friday, December 10: 10:30 a.m. — Mass, Church of Our Lady of Loretto, Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame
Saturday, December 11: 9 a.m. — Annual Mass and Breakfast for St. Vincent de Paul Society of Fort Wayne, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Fort Wayne
