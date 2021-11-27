Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, November 28: 11 a.m. — Mass, Annunciation Woman’s Vocation House, Fort Wayne

Sunday, November 28: 6:30 p.m. — Lighting of Diocesan Christmas Tree for an Evening of Heavenly Lights, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Monday, November 29: 9 a.m. — Blessing of St. Joseph Missions Women’s Shelter, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, November 30: 10:30 a.m. — Advent Day of Recollection for Priests, St. Martin de Porres Church, Syracuse

Thursday, December 2: 12 p.m. — Meeting of Board of Directors of Saint Anne Communities, Randallia Place, Fort Wayne

Thursday, December 2: 6:30 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Church, South Bend

Friday, December 3: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Christ the King Church, South Bend

Saturday, December 4: 10 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Joseph Church, Mishawaka

* * *