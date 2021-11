Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Monday, November 22: 1 p.m. — Meeting of Members of Corporations of Diocese, Catholic Cemeteries and Saint Anne Communities, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, November 23: 10 a.m. — Meeting of Eucharistic Initiative Blueprint Committee, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, November 24: 12 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of Diocesan Finance Council

Saturday, November 27: 11 a.m. — Diaconate Ordination, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

