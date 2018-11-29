Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, December 2: 11:45 a.m. — Mass with Confirmation and Rite of Reception into Full Communion, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, University of Notre Dame

Tuesday, December 4: 3 p.m. — Meeting of Indiana Bishops, Indianapolis

Wednesday, December 5: 10 a.m. — Meeting of Indiana Catholic Conference, Indianapolis

Thursday, December 6: 8 a.m. — Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Relief Services, Baltimore, Maryland

Saturday, December 8: 10:30 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Charles Borromeo Church, Fort Wayne

Saturday, December 8: 6 p.m. — Holiday Happenings for Hannah’s House, Dahnke Ballroom, University of Notre Dame

