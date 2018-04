Weekly schedule for Bishop Kevin Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, April 8: 10:30 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw

Monday, April 9: 7:45 a.m. — Pastoral Visit to Bishop Luers High School, Fort Wayne, with Mass at 12:45 p.m.

Tuesday, April 10: 12 p.m. — Annual Bishop’s Appeal Wrap-Up Meeting, Holiday Inn Express, Warsaw

Wednesday, April 11: 10:30 a.m. — Visit of Bishop Dwenger High School Seniors to Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, April 11: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Most Precious Blood Church, Fort Wayne

Thursday, April 12: 2 p.m. — Blessing of Offices of Ampro Fleet Systems, Fort Wayne

Friday, April 13: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. John the Baptist Church, Fort Wayne

Saturday, April 14: 10 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Fort Wayne

