Weekly schedule for Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Monday, March 12: 9 a.m. — Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Doctrine, Washington, D.C.

Monday, March 12: 2 p.m. — Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Religious Liberty, Washington, D.C.

Wednesday, March 14: 3 p.m. — Meeting with Catholic Relief Services US Operations Committee, Baltimore, Maryland

Thursday, March 15: 8 a.m. — Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Relief Services, Baltimore, Maryland

Saturday, March 17: 5:30 p.m. — Mass at Saint Francis Convent, and Dinner and Auction at Marian High School, Mishawaka

