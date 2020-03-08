March 8, 2020 // Bishop
Weekly schedule for Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades: March 8, 2020
Monday, March 9: 9 a.m. — Workshop Of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Doctrine Committee with Catholic Scholarly Societies
Monday, March 9: 4 p.m. — Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Doctrine Committee
Tuesday-Wednesday, March 10-11: Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Administrative Committee, Washington, D.C.
Wednesday, March 11: 3 p.m. — Meeting of Catholic Relief Services U.S. Operations Committee, Washington, D.C.
Thursday, March 12: 8 a.m. — Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Relief Services, Washington, D.C.
Saturday, March 14: 10 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Fort Wayne
Saturday, March 14: 5 p.m. — Mass with Dedication of New Altar, St. Patrick Church, Walkerton
Saturday, March 14: 7 p.m. — Dinner for 150th Anniversary of St. Patrick Church, Walkerton
