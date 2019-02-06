Weekly schedule for Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, February 10: 10:30 a.m. — Concluding Mass for Diocesan World Youth Day Youth Conference, Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne

Monday, February 11: 9 a.m. — Mass and Pastoral Visit, Marian High School, Mishawaka

Thursday, February 14: 5:30 p.m. — Annual Scholarship Dinner for Ave Maria University, Ave Maria, Florida

Friday, February 15: Meeting of Board of Trustees of Ave Maria University, Ave Maria, Florida

Saturday, February 16: 3:30 p.m. — Question and Answer Session, Rekindle the Fire Men’s Conference, Century Center, South Bend, with Mass at 4:30 p.m.

* * *