Weekly schedule for Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, April 29: 11:45 a.m. — Mass with Confirmation and Rite of Reception into Full Communion, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, University of Notre Dame

Tuesday, May 1: 12:30 p.m. — Meeting of Priest Retirement Board, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, May 1: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. John the Baptist Church, New Haven

Wednesday, May 2: 11:30 a.m. — Christ Child Society 20th Anniversary Luncheon, Parkview Mirro Center, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, May 2: 2 p.m. — Blessing of Offices of Ampro Fleet Systems, Fort Wayne

Thursday, May 3: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Avilla

Friday, May 4: 10:30 a.m. — Meeting of Hispanic Apostolate, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw.

Friday, May 4: 5 p.m. — Mass with Blessing for Notre Dame Master of Divinity Program, Ryan Hall Chapel, University of Notre Dame

Saturday, May 5: 9:30 a.m. — Baccalaureate Mass for University of Saint Francis, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

