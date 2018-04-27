April 27, 2018 // Local
Weekly schedule for Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Sunday, April 29: 11:45 a.m. — Mass with Confirmation and Rite of Reception into Full Communion, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, University of Notre Dame
Tuesday, May 1: 12:30 p.m. — Meeting of Priest Retirement Board, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne
Tuesday, May 1: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. John the Baptist Church, New Haven
Wednesday, May 2: 11:30 a.m. — Christ Child Society 20th Anniversary Luncheon, Parkview Mirro Center, Fort Wayne
Wednesday, May 2: 2 p.m. — Blessing of Offices of Ampro Fleet Systems, Fort Wayne
Thursday, May 3: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Avilla
Friday, May 4: 10:30 a.m. — Meeting of Hispanic Apostolate, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw.
Friday, May 4: 5 p.m. — Mass with Blessing for Notre Dame Master of Divinity Program, Ryan Hall Chapel, University of Notre Dame
Saturday, May 5: 9:30 a.m. — Baccalaureate Mass for University of Saint Francis, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
