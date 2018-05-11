Weekly schedule for Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, May 13: 2 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Pius X Church, Granger

Tuesday, May 15: 3 p.m. — Meeting of Indiana Bishops, Indianapolis

Wednesday, May 16: 9 a.m. — Meeting of Indiana Catholic Conference, Indianapolis

Wednesday, May 16: 6 p.m. — Prayer Service and Reception for Seminarians and Donors, St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Fort Wayne

Friday, May 18: 5 p.m. — Baccalaureate Mass for Holy Cross College, Notre Dame

Saturday, May 19: 11 a.m. — Diaconate Ordination, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Saturday, May 19: 5 p.m. — Commencement Mass for University of Notre Dame, Purcell Pavilion, University of Notre Dame

