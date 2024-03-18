Weekly Schedule for Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Tuesday, March 19: 3 p.m. – Pueri Cantores Mass, St. Pius X Church, Granger

Wednesday, March 20: 3 p.m. – Meeting of Our Sunday Visitor Institute Committee, Hilton Garden Inn, Fort Wayne

Thursday, March 21: 8:30 a.m. – Meeting of Board of Directors of Our Sunday Visitor, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Sunday, March 24: 11:30 a.m. – Palm Sunday Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

