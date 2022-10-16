Weekly Schedule for Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, Oct. 17: 10:30 a.m. – All Schools Mass, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, Oct. 18: 6:30 p.m. – White Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, Oct. 19: 6 p.m. – St. Vincent de Paul Society’s Founder’s Gala, The Armory, South Bend

Thursday, Oct. 20: 10:30 a.m. – All Schools Mass, Purcell Pavilion, University of Notre Dame

Thursday, Oct. 20: 6 p.m. – Spirit of Giving Dinner, Marian High School, Mishawaka

Friday, Oct. 21: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Jude Church, South Bend

Saturday, Oct. 22: 10:30 a.m. – Jubilee Mass for the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration, St. Francis Convent, Mishawaka

Sunday, Oct. 23: 10:30 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, Holy Cross Church, South Bend

* * *