Weekly schedule for Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Sunday, May 23: 11 a.m. — Commencement Ceremony, University of Notre Dame

Sunday, May 23: 5 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Adalbert Church, South Bend

Monday, May 24: 10 a.m. — Meeting of the Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, May 25: 1:30 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of Board of Directors of Mount St. Mary’s Seminary

Tuesday, May 25: 7 p.m. — Baccalaureate Mass for Saint Joseph High School, St. Pius X Church, Granger

Wednesday, May 26: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Queen of Peace Church, Mishawaka

Thursday, May 27: 7 p.m. — Baccalaureate Mass for Marian High School, St. Pius X Church, Granger

Friday, May 28: 10 a.m. — Baccalaureate Mass for Bishop Luers High School, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Fort Wayne

Friday, May 28: 4 p.m. — Baccalaureate Mass for Bishop Dwenger High School, Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne

