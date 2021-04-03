Weekly schedule for Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Monday, April 5: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Decatur

Tuesday, April 6: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Joseph Church, Bluffton

Wednesday, April 7: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass of St. Michael Parish, Plymouth, at St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Thursday, April 8: 10 a.m. — Meeting of Seminarian Admission Committee, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Friday, April 9: 3 p.m. — Blessing of Plaza and Statue of St. Katherina Kasper, Ancilla Domini Motherhouse, Donaldson

Saturday, April 10: 5 p.m. — Memorial Mass for Knights of Columbus Indiana State Convention, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

