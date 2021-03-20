March 20, 2021 // Bishop
Weekly schedule for Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Sunday, March 21: 11:15 a.m. — Closing Mass for Young Adult Retreat, Lindenwood Retreat Center, Plymouth
Monday, March 22: 3 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of Indiana Bishops
Tuesday, March 23: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Paul of the Cross Church, Columbia City
Wednesday, March 24: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. John the Baptist Church, Fort Wayne
Thursday, March 25: 2 p.m. — Blessing of Confraternity of Penitents Annunciation Women’s Vocation House, Fort Wayne
Friday, March 26: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Patrick Church, South Bend
