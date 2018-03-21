March 21, 2018 // Bishop
Weekly Schedule for Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Sunday, March 25: 11:30 a.m. — Palm Sunday Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
Monday, March 26: 7:30 p.m. — Chrism Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend
Tuesday, March 27: 7:30 p.m. — Chrism Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
Thursday, March 29: 7 p.m. — Holy Thursday Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend
Friday, March 30: 1 p.m. — Good Friday Service, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
Saturday, March 31: 8:45 p.m. — Easter Vigil Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
