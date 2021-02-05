February 5, 2021 // Bishop
Weekly schedule for Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Sunday, February 7: 10 a.m. — Mass, St. Aloysius Church, Yoder
Monday, February 8: 10 a.m. — Meeting of the Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne
Monday, February 8: 12 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of Board of Directors of Exodus 90
Tuesday, February 9: 10 a.m. — Virtual Meeting of Our Sunday Visitor Governance Committee
Wednesday, February 10: 1:30 p.m. — Meeting of the Priest Personnel Board, Wyndham Garden Hotel, Warsaw
Thursday, February 11: 9:30 a.m. — Mass, Marian High School, Mishawaka
Saturday, February 13: 4:15 p.m. — Mass, St. Anthony de Padua Church, South Bend
