Weekly schedule for Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, February 7: 10 a.m. — Mass, St. Aloysius Church, Yoder

Monday, February 8: 10 a.m. — Meeting of the Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Monday, February 8: 12 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of Board of Directors of Exodus 90

Tuesday, February 9: 10 a.m. — Virtual Meeting of Our Sunday Visitor Governance Committee

Wednesday, February 10: 1:30 p.m. — Meeting of the Priest Personnel Board, Wyndham Garden Hotel, Warsaw

Thursday, February 11: 9:30 a.m. — Mass, Marian High School, Mishawaka

Saturday, February 13: 4:15 p.m. — Mass, St. Anthony de Padua Church, South Bend

* * *