Weekly schedule for Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, November 15: 2 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of Board of Trustees of Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception

Sunday, November 15: 5:45 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Religious Liberty

Monday, November 16: 1 p.m. — Virtual Plenary Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops

Tuesday, November 17: 1 p.m. — Virtual Plenary Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops

Wednesday, November 18: 12:30 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Doctrine

Thursday, November 19: 12 p.m. — Meeting of Board of Directors of Saint Anne Communities, Archbishop Noll Catholic Center, Fort Wayne

Thursday, November 19: 4 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Charities

Friday, November 20: 2 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of Catholic Relief Services Governance and Nominations Committee

Friday, November 20: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Charles Borromeo Church, Fort Wayne

Saturday, November 21: 10 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Charles Borromeo Church, Fort Wayne

* * *