October 24, 2020 // Bishop
Weekly schedule for Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Sunday, October 25: 2 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Culver Academy Chapel, Culver
Monday, October 26: 10 a.m. — Meeting of the Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne
Tuesday, October 27: 7 p.m. — White Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
Wednesday, October 28: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Jude Church, South Bend
Thursday, October 29: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen
Friday, October 30: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen
Saturday, October 31: 10 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen
