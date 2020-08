Weekly schedule for Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, August 2: 1:30 p.m. — Mass with Perpetual Profession of Vows for Sisters of St. Francis, St. Francis Convent, Mishawaka

Monday, August 3: 5 p.m. — Mass with Institution of Lectors and Acolytes, St. Martin de Porres Church, Syracuse

Tuesday, August 4: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Joseph Church, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, August 5: 3 p.m. — Mass, Townhouse Retirement Community, Fort Wayne

Thursday, August 6: 11:30 a.m. — Mass for Diocesan Principals, Sacred Heart Church, Warsaw

Thursday, August 6: 6 p.m. — Bocce Tournament Benefiting Redeemer Radio, Fort Wayne

Friday, August 7: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Louis, Besancon Church, New Haven

Saturday, August 8: 10 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw

