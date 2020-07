Weekly schedule for Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, July 12: 1 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Avilla

Tuesday, July 14: 10 a.m. — Blessing of new location and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Christ Child Society of South Bend, Town and Country Shopping Plaza, Mishawaka

Tuesday, July 14: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Patrick Church, Ligonier

Thursday, July 16: 9 a.m. — Mass for St. Jude Parish Youth Group, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Thursday, July 16: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Fort Wayne

Friday, July 17: 12:30 p.m. — Closing Mass for Catholic Youth Summer Camp, Damascus Catholic Mission Campus, Centerburg, Ohio

Friday, July 17: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Fort Wayne

Saturday, July 18: 9 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Fort Wayne

Sunday, July 19: 2 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Henry Church, Fort Wayne

Monday, July 20: 5:30 p.m. — Baccalaureate Mass for Bishop Dwenger High School, Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, July 21: 1 p.m. — Meeting and Prayer with Priests Ordained in Past Five Years, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Thursday, July 23: 6 p.m. — Baccalaureate Mass for Saint Joseph High School, St. Pius X Church, Granger

Thursday, July 23: 7:45 p.m. — Baccalaureate Mass for Saint Joseph High School, St. Pius X Church, Granger

Friday, July 24: 10:30 a.m. — Mass for Saints and Scholars High School Theology Institute, Holy Cross College, Notre Dame

