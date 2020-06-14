Weekly schedule for Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, June 14: 12:30 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. John Bosco Church, Churubusco

Tuesday, June 16: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Rose of Lima Church, Monroeville

Wednesday, June 17: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel Church, Fort Wayne

Friday, June 19: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Anthony of Padua Church, Angola

Saturday, June 20: 10 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Sunday, June 21: 2 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Robert Bellarmine Church, North Manchester

Monday, June 22: 10 a.m. — Meeting of the Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Catholic Center, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, June 23: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. John the Baptist Church, New Haven

Thursday, June 25: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Holy Family Church, South Bend

Friday, June 26: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Therese, Little Flower Church, South Bend

Saturday, June 27: 10 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, Queen of Peace Church, Mishawaka

* * *