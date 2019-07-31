Weekly schedule for Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, August 4: 10 a.m. — Mass, Immaculate Conception Church, Kendallville

Monday-Wednesday, August 5-7: Knights of Columbus 137th Supreme Convention, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Thursday-Friday, August 8-9: Meeting of Board of Trustees for Ave Maria University, Detroit, Michigan

Saturday, August 10: 4 p.m. — Mass, St. Mary of the Angels Oratory, Big Long Lake, Hudson

Saturday, August 17: 1 p.m. — Mass for the Sick, St. Felix Catholic Center, Huntington

