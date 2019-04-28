Weekly schedule for Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, April 28: 5 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Our Lady of Hungary Church, South Bend

Monday, April 29: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Holy Family Church, South Bend

Tuesday, April 30: 12:30 p.m. — Meeting of Priest Retirement Board, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, May 1: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Immaculate Conception Church, Kendallville

Friday, May 3: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Therese Church, Fort Wayne

Saturday, May 4: 9:30 a.m. — Baccalaureate Mass for University of Saint Francis, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Saturday, May 4: 5:30 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Elkhart

