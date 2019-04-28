April 28, 2019 // Bishop
Weekly schedule for Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Sunday, April 28: 5 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Our Lady of Hungary Church, South Bend
Monday, April 29: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Holy Family Church, South Bend
Tuesday, April 30: 12:30 p.m. — Meeting of Priest Retirement Board, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne
Wednesday, May 1: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Immaculate Conception Church, Kendallville
Friday, May 3: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Therese Church, Fort Wayne
Saturday, May 4: 9:30 a.m. — Baccalaureate Mass for University of Saint Francis, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
Saturday, May 4: 5:30 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Elkhart
