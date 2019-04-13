Todays Catholic
April 13, 2019 // Bishop

Weekly schedule for Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Sunday, April 14: 9 a.m. — Palm Sunday Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Monday, April 15: 7:30 p.m. — Chrism Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend 

Tuesday, April 16: 7:30 p.m. — Chrism Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Thursday, April 18: 7 p.m. — Holy Thursday Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Friday, April 19: 1 p.m. — Good Friday Service, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Saturday, April 20: 9:15 p.m. — Easter Vigil Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

 

