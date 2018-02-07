Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, February 11: 10:30 a.m. — TV Mass, South Bend

Sunday, February 11: 2 p.m. — Rite of Election, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Monday, February 12: 6 p.m. — Catholic Legislator Dinner, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Indianapolis

Tuesday, February 13: 7 a.m. — Servus Omnium Lecture and Breakfast, University of Saint Francis, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, February 14: 9 a.m. — Mass and Pastoral Visit, Marian High School, Mishawaka

Thursday, February 15: 5:30 p.m. — Annual Scholarship Dinner for Ave Maria University, Ave Maria, Florida

Friday, February 16: Board Meeting, Ave Maria University, Ave Maria, Florida

