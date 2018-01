Weekly schedule for Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Francie Hogan Page Designer

Sunday, January 28: 7 p.m. — Mass, Holy Spirit Chapel, Le Mans Hall, Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame

Monday, January 29: 11:30 a.m. — You Can Lend a Hand Luncheon, Grand Wayne Center, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, January 30: 2 p.m. — Meeting of the Priest Personnel Board, Sacred Heart Rectory, Warsaw

Thursday, February 1: 11:30 a.m. — You Can Lend a Hand Luncheon, Century Center, South Bend

Friday, February 2: 9 a.m. — Mass and Pastoral Visit, Mishawaka Catholic School, St. Monica Church, Mishawaka

* * *