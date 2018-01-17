Weekly schedule for Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, January 21: 10 a.m. — Byzantine Mass, Malloy Hall, University of Notre Dame

Sunday, January 21: 5 p.m. — Ecumenical Vespers, St. Monica Church, Mishawaka

Monday, January 22: 6:30 p.m. — Mass, Henri de Lubac Jesuit Community, South Bend

Wednesday, January 24: 12 p.m. — Mass, Andorfer Commons Chapel, Indiana Tech, Fort Wayne

Thursday, January 25: 12 p.m. — Lunch Meeting with Notre Dame Law Students, Legends, University of Notre Dame

Thursday, January 25: 6 p.m. — Dinner Meeting with Notre Dame Law School Faculty, Quinn Family Room, Morris Inn, University of Notre Dame

Friday, January 26: 6:30 a.m. — Mass, Our Lady of Fatima Chapel, Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka

Saturday, January 27: 11:30 a.m. — Symposium on Strengthening Marriage and the Family, St. Therese, Little Flower Church, South Bend

