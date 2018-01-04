Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Francie Hogan Page Designer

Sunday, January 7: 11:30 a.m. — Closing Mass for 175th

Anniversary Year for Sacred Heart Parish at Notre Dame, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, University of Notre Dame

Monday, January 8: 12 p.m. — Blessing of Offices of Those Catholic Men, Fort Wayne

Thursday, January 11: 9 a.m. — Mass and Pastoral Visit, Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne

Friday, January 12: 10:30 a.m. — Meeting of Hispanic Apostolate, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw

