January 4, 2018 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Sunday, January 7: 11:30 a.m. — Closing Mass for 175th
Anniversary Year for Sacred Heart Parish at Notre Dame, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, University of Notre Dame
Monday, January 8: 12 p.m. — Blessing of Offices of Those Catholic Men, Fort Wayne
Thursday, January 11: 9 a.m. — Mass and Pastoral Visit, Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne
Friday, January 12: 10:30 a.m. — Meeting of Hispanic Apostolate, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw
* * *
