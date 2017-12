Weekly schedule for Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, December 24: 10:30 a.m. — TV Mass, WFFT, Fort Wayne

Sunday, December 24: 5:00 p.m. — Vespers with Franciscan Friars Minor and Poor Sisters of Saint Clare, St. Andrew Church, Fort Wayne

Sunday, December 24: 10:30 p.m. — Christmas Eve Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Saturday, December 30: 5 p.m. — Mass, St. Joseph Church, Lancaster, PA

Sunday, December 31: 6:30 p.m. — Mass, Our Lady of Consolation Church, Parkesburg, PA

Thursday, January 4: 9 a.m. — Mass, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Fort Wayne

Thursday, January 4: 6:30 p.m. — Vespers with Knights of Columbus and Franciscan Friars Minor, St. Andrew Church, Fort Wayne

Friday, January 5: 9 a.m. — Mass and Pastoral Visit, St. Joseph School, Decatur

