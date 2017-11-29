Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, December 3: 11:45 a.m. — Mass with Confirmation and Rite of Reception into Full Communion, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, University of Notre Dame

Sunday, December 3: 7:15 p.m. — Advent Lessons and Carols, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, University of Notre Dame

Tuesday, December 5: 3 p.m. — Meeting of Indiana Bishops, Indianapolis

Wednesday, December 6: Meeting of Indiana Catholic Conference, Indianapolis

Thursday, December 7: 5:30 p.m. — Talk at Catholic Charities Committee Meeting, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Friday, December 8: 6 p.m. — Mass, Immaculate Conception Church, Kendallville

Saturday, December 9: 9 a.m. — Annual Mass and Breakfast for Saint Vincent de Paul Society, St. Mary Mother of God Church, Fort Wayne

