Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, November 26: 10:30 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Michael the Archangel Church, Waterloo

Tuesday, November 28: 12:30 p.m. — Meeting of Diocesan Finance Council, Holiday Inn Express, Warsaw

Tuesday, November 28: 6 p.m. — Annual Vincentian Mass and Dinner with Saint Vincent de Paul Society, St. Pius X Church, Granger

Wednesday, November 29: 9 a.m. — Meeting with High School Principals, Wyndham Garden Hotel, Warsaw

Wednesday, November 29: 12 p.m. — Meeting with Council of Teachers, Wyndham Garden Hotel, Warsaw

Wednesday, November 29: 6 p.m. — Meeting with Diocesan School Board, Wyndham Garden Hotel, Warsaw

Thursday, November 30: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Holy Cross Church, South Bend

Saturday, December 2: 9:30 a.m. — Inauguration Mass of President of Indiana Tech, St. Mother Theodore Guerin Chapel, Fort Wayne

Saturday, December 2: 2 p.m. — Inauguration Ceremony of President of Indiana Tech, Schaefer Center, Indiana Tech, Fort Wayne

Saturday, December 2: 7 p.m. — Eucharistic Adoration at “Rejoice” Women’s Retreat, Ancilla Domini Chapel, Lindenwood

* * *