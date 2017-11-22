November 22, 2017 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Sunday, November 26: 10:30 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Michael the Archangel Church, Waterloo
Tuesday, November 28: 12:30 p.m. — Meeting of Diocesan Finance Council, Holiday Inn Express, Warsaw
Tuesday, November 28: 6 p.m. — Annual Vincentian Mass and Dinner with Saint Vincent de Paul Society, St. Pius X Church, Granger
Wednesday, November 29: 9 a.m. — Meeting with High School Principals, Wyndham Garden Hotel, Warsaw
Wednesday, November 29: 12 p.m. — Meeting with Council of Teachers, Wyndham Garden Hotel, Warsaw
Wednesday, November 29: 6 p.m. — Meeting with Diocesan School Board, Wyndham Garden Hotel, Warsaw
Thursday, November 30: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Holy Cross Church, South Bend
Saturday, December 2: 9:30 a.m. — Inauguration Mass of President of Indiana Tech, St. Mother Theodore Guerin Chapel, Fort Wayne
Saturday, December 2: 2 p.m. — Inauguration Ceremony of President of Indiana Tech, Schaefer Center, Indiana Tech, Fort Wayne
Saturday, December 2: 7 p.m. — Eucharistic Adoration at “Rejoice” Women’s Retreat, Ancilla Domini Chapel, Lindenwood
