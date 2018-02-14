Weekly schedule for Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, February 18: 9 a.m. — Mass at St. Patrick Church, Fort Wayne

Sunday, February 18: 2 p.m. — Rite of Election, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Monday, February 19: 10 a.m. — Meeting of the Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, February 20: 10:30 a.m. — Lenten Day of Recollection for Priests, St. Martin de Porres Church, Syracuse

Thursday, February 22: 12:30 p.m. — Meeting of Diocesan Finance Council, Holiday Inn Express, Warsaw

Thursday, February 22: 7:30 p.m. — Vespers with IPFW Mastodon Catholic Group, St. Charles Borromeo Church, Fort Wayne

Saturday, February 24: 3:10 p.m. — Address, “Rekindle the Fire” Conference, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, with Mass at 4:30 p.m.

