Weekly calendar of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Wednesday, June 26: 12 p.m. — Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Community Foundation, St. Martin de Porres Church, Syracuse

Wednesday, June 26: 5 p.m. — Mass and Dinner for Reunion of Pilgrims to Panama World Youth Day, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw

Thursday, June 27: 10:30 a.m. — Meeting of Presbyteral Council, Sacred Heart Rectory, Warsaw

Friday, June 28: 5:30 p.m. — Mass, Spiritual Center Chapel, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Fort Wayne

Saturday, June 29: 10 a.m. — Mass with Dedication of New Altar, SS. Peter and Paul Church, Huntington

Sunday, June 30: 10:30 a.m. — Mass, St. Robert Bellarmine Church, North Manchester

Tuesday, July 2: 6 p.m. — Priest and Religious Appreciation Dinner with Knights of Columbus, Parkview Mirro Center, Fort Wayne

* * *