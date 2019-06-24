June 24, 2019 // Bishop
Weekly calendar of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Wednesday, June 26: 12 p.m. — Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Community Foundation, St. Martin de Porres Church, Syracuse
Wednesday, June 26: 5 p.m. — Mass and Dinner for Reunion of Pilgrims to Panama World Youth Day, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw
Thursday, June 27: 10:30 a.m. — Meeting of Presbyteral Council, Sacred Heart Rectory, Warsaw
Friday, June 28: 5:30 p.m. — Mass, Spiritual Center Chapel, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Fort Wayne
Saturday, June 29: 10 a.m. — Mass with Dedication of New Altar, SS. Peter and Paul Church, Huntington
Sunday, June 30: 10:30 a.m. — Mass, St. Robert Bellarmine Church, North Manchester
Tuesday, July 2: 6 p.m. — Priest and Religious Appreciation Dinner with Knights of Columbus, Parkview Mirro Center, Fort Wayne
