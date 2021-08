Weekly calendar of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, August 22: 10:30 a.m. — Mass for St. Monica Parish Festival, St. Monica Church, Mishawaka

Monday, August 23: 10 a.m. — Meeting of the Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, August 24: 2 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Advisory Group on the Eucharistic Initiative

Wednesday, August 25: 11 a.m. — Mass for Founder’s Day, Hutzell Hall, University of Saint Francis, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, August 25: 6 p.m. — Dinner Meeting with Legatus Men’s Forum, Paula’s on Main, Fort Wayne

Thursday, August 26: 3 p.m. — Blessing of Black Madonna Mural, Pontiac Street, Fort Wayne

Friday, August 27: 8 p.m. — Adoration for ¡Viva! Noche de Alabanza, Headwaters Park, Fort Wayne

Saturday, August 28: 4 p.m. — Mass and Adoration for Diocesan World Youth Day Rally, Headwaters Park, Fort Wayne

Sunday, August 29: 10:30 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Michael the Archangel, Waterloo

Tuesday, August 31: 8:15 a.m. — Mass and Pastoral Visit, St. Thomas the Apostle School, Elkhart

Wednesday, September 1: 10:30 a.m. — Presbyterate Meeting, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw

Thursday, September 2: 10:30 a.m. — Mass for Catholic School Mission Days, Marian High School, Mishawaka

Friday, September 3: 10:30 a.m. — Mass for Catholic School Mission Days, Bishop Luers High School, Fort Wayne

Saturday, September 4: 11 a.m. — Diaconate Ordination, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Saturday, September 4: 5:30 p.m. — Mass, St. Bernard Church, Wabash

