Wedding anniversary Masses Oct. 7, Oct. 21

FORT WAYNE — Couples observing their 25th, 50th or 60th wedding anniversary in 2018 are invited to affirm and celebrate their commitment during one of two jubilee Masses that will be celebrated by Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades this fall. Family members and friends also are encouraged to accompany their loved ones in attendance.

The first anniversary Mass will take place Sunday, Oct. 7, at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew Cathedral, 1701 Miami St., South Bend. A ticketed reception will follow at the school gym. The second anniversary Mass will take place Sunday, Oct. 21, at 11:30 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 1122 S. Clinton St., Fort Wayne. A ticketed reception will follow at St. Mary, Mother of God Parish, 1101 S. Lafayette St., Fort Wayne.

To register for either Mass and reception, visit www.diocesefwsb.org/Family-And-Pro-Life.

For questions, or to register by phone, contact TheaMarie Burns at 574-234-0687 or tmburns@diocesefwsb.org.

