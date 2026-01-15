‘We Should Strive to Embody the Grace We Have Received’ Guest Commentary

Diocesan Seminarian Stanley Amuchaka shares the fruits of his time spent at the SEEK Conference

At the beginning of the new year, my brother seminarians and I attended the SEEK Conference in Columbus, Ohio. The conference commenced with the celebration of the Holy Mass, presided over by Bishop Earl K. Fernandes of Columbus.

In his homily, Bishop Fernandes exhorted the attendees to embrace generosity as a central aspect of their New Year’s resolutions. He emphasized that faith, prayer, and commitment to our less fortunate brothers and sisters should be our highest priorities. As Bishop Fernandes observed, we often neglect those who are less privileged individuals who silently endure suffering, frustration, and rejection from both family and society. He reminded us that it is our responsibility and duty as Catholics to reach out to these “least of our brothers and sisters” and to love them as Christ loves us. This call challenges us to move beyond complacency and to embody the Gospel through concrete acts of compassion and solidarity.

One of the keynote speakers at SEEK, Sister Josephine Garrett, further deepened this reflection by emphasizing the primacy of love in the human vocation. She stated, “We are not made for any kind of relationship; we are made for love, and it is nonsensical to think that we could do anything to merit God’s love.” Consequently, we are called to love others as we desire God to love us, even when this love requires sacrifice. Such love may involve stepping outside our comfort zones, giving our time to those we might otherwise avoid, or persevering in prayer even when motivation is lacking – all for the sake of Jesus Christ.

A personal highlight of the conference was the video message delivered by Pope Leo XIV. He invited us to reflect on the question Jesus posed to Andrew and the other disciples in the Gospel of John: “What do you seek?” This question, Pope Leo XIV explained, is one that arises whenever we stand at the threshold of a significant life decision. The disciples received this question with a sense of restlessness – a restlessness rooted in their deep desire for a profound relationship with Jesus. They opened their hearts honestly and courageously to the boldness that comes from following Christ, the Messiah, the Prince of Peace, and the fullness of truth. We seek Christ not for personal gain but for who He is, desiring an authentic relationship grounded in love. This desire, placed within our hearts by God, draws us to know and love Him more deeply and calls us to become docile to His will. As a seminarian discerning the priesthood, this theme of docility is central to my formation. Formation is not merely something I undergo; it is also something that shapes me interiorly. Through humility and sincerity, I strive to follow the true mission of Jesus Christ, opening the window of my heart to receive Him and to proclaim Him to others.

As a young man growing in faith, I wish to encourage other young people with the words of St. Paul to Timothy: “I remind you to rekindle the gift of God that is within you through the laying on of my hands” (2 Tim 1:6). This gift, received in confirmation, completes our initiation into the sacramental life of the Church. The devil seeks to obscure this truth, preventing us from recognizing the spiritual vitality we receive through the sacraments, which find their perfection in Jesus Christ. Therefore, we must not fall prey to such deception. Rather, we should strive to embody the grace we have received and to protect our light from the distractions of this passing world so that it may not grow dim. As St. Paul reminds us, “God did not give us a spirit of timidity, but a spirit of power and love and self-control” (2 Tim 1:7).

Moreover, we must recognize our unique vocations and missions in life. As Pope Leo XIV stated, we are called to cultivate a “missionary zeal rooted in a genuine encounter with Christ.” He encouraged us not to be afraid to ask God what He is calling us to – whether it be the priesthood, religious life, or marriage and family life.

In conclusion, attending the SEEK Conference taught me the importance of seeking a deep and intimate relationship with God – one that resists rebellion, temptations of sin, and worldly allurements. When I fall short of God’s grace, the Sacrament of Reconciliation restores me as a child of God and renews my freedom to respond generously and faithfully to His will. Through this grace, I continue to discern and embrace my vocation to the priesthood with renewed hope and commitment.

Stanley Amuchaka is a seminarian for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend studying at Saint Meinrad Seminary in southern Indiana.

* * *