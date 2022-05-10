We introduce the Class of 2022 Todays Catholic

All students work hard to finish their high school careers with high marks. Some however rise to the top of their classes and become valedictorians and salutatorians.

Here are those students from their respective high schools:

Marian High School

Co-valedictorians Grace Weaver and Rose Kavanaugh

Co-salutatorians Victoria Tellez and Elizabeth Rhee

Saint Joseph High School

Valedictorian Brendon Gonzales

Salutatorian Samuel Thomas

Bishop Dwenger High School

Valedictorian Jon Ellis

Salutatorian Mallory DeWald

Bishop Luers High School

Valedictorian Teddy McComb

Salutatorian Jane Schroeder

* * *