May 10, 2022 // Diocese
We introduce the Class of 2022
All students work hard to finish their high school careers with high marks. Some however rise to the top of their classes and become valedictorians and salutatorians.
Here are those students from their respective high schools:
Marian High School
Co-valedictorians Grace Weaver and Rose Kavanaugh
Co-salutatorians Victoria Tellez and Elizabeth Rhee
Saint Joseph High School
Valedictorian Brendon Gonzales
Bishop Dwenger High School
Bishop Luers High School
* * *
