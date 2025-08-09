We Can Prepare for the Eternal Banquet by Loving Christ Msgr. Owen Campion The Sunday Gospel

19th Sunday in Ordinary Time

The Book of Wisdom is the source of the first reading for this weekend. Always standing high in any ancient Jewish perception of God and religion was the story of the Exodus, when God guided the Hebrews from Egypt where they had been enslaved. God sent Moses to lead the people in their escape.

Very much a part of the story was the people’s awareness of their debt to God. On occasion, they failed, but overall, they worshipped God, their deliverer.

This book of Scripture, along with the other books of the Wisdom literature, presents itself as the fruit of human logic, as well as of faith, stressing that there is no conflict between the two.

The second reading for this weekend is from the Epistle to the Hebrews.

After the Jews’ rebellion against Rome, quashed so brutally by the Romans in A.D. 70, the legal system of the empire was no friendlier to Jews than it was to Christians. Christians were beginning to face persecution because they defied laws requiring worship of the Roman gods and goddesses, including the emperor.

This epistle encouraged and challenged these Jewish converts to Christianity.

The reading is eloquent. It literally sings about the majesty and the power of faith. By acknowledging God, and by receiving Jesus, the Son of God, believers affirm that God is and has been active through the centuries in human life. Abraham experienced this, and God rewarded Abraham. From Abraham, through his son, Isaac, descended the Hebrew people.

St. Luke’s Gospel provides the last reading. It is always important to realize that the Gospels were not composed during the Lord’s time on earth but decades after Jesus lived and preached. (Biblical scholars think that Luke’s Gospel, based fundamentally upon Mark’s, but using other sources as well, was written around A.D. 80, a half century after Jesus.)

This in no way diminishes the Gospel’s validity, but it says that the evangelist knew the stresses facing Christians at the time when the Gospel was composed. The Gospel was composed during the persecution, and certainly the struggle between the Gospel and the pagan culture affected its composition.

The words of Jesus, recalled by the evangelist and read during this weekend’s Masses, are encouraging. They also warn.

Jesus urges disciples to be prepared. He will take care of them. Surviving on earth is not the ultimate, however. Believers will be vindicated by Jesus in the heavenly kingdom. A wedding banquet is used to describe what will come. Jesus is the bridegroom. The banquet will celebrate life in heaven.

Reflection

Only two things are certain in life, it’s said: death and taxes. People spend much time thinking about taxes, filing returns on time, paying what is due, watching withholding statements, and debating political efforts to raise taxes.

Few people think much about death, although it is inevitable. It is too frightening to consider, so we turn a blind eye.

These readings are blunt and utterly realistic – for our own good. Physical death awaits us all, but before that comes, we can create for ourselves the living death of despair and separation from God.

God wills that we live in peace now and forever. He gave us Moses and Abraham. He gave us Jesus, the very Son of God, to lead us to the eternal wedding banquet.

As the Gospel emphatically tells us, as the Hebrews longing for deliverance told us, we must recognize God. We must prepare ourselves to follow Jesus by loving God above all. God alone is our security and hope. He has proved it.

* * *