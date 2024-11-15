Voters in 3 States Reject Abortion Ballot Measures Kate Scanlon

WASHINGTON, D.C. (OSV News) – On Election Day, Wednesday, November 5, voters in Florida, Nebraska, and South Dakota rejected amendments to their state constitutions that would have codified abortion as a right, while voters in other states, including Arizona, Colorado, Montana, Nevada, and Missouri, did vote to codify such a right in their constitutions.

Nebraska’s 12-week abortion ban will remain in effect after Initiative 434, which proposed limiting abortion after the first trimester, received more “For” votes than its competing Initiative 439, which would have codified a constitutional right to abortion.

South Dakota voters likewise rejected a measure to codify abortion protections.

Ten states had 2024 ballot referenda considering abortion either directly or indirectly.

Unlike the other nine states, Florida requires such measures to reach a threshold of 60 percent to pass. However, Amendment 4 failed to reach that threshold, as only 57 percent of Floridians voted to support it. It became the first ballot measure aimed at expanding abortion access to fail since the U.S. Supreme Court issued its ruling in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in June 2022.

That ruling reversed the high court’s previous abortion precedent. Soon after, voters in Ohio, California, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana, Vermont, and Kansas either rejected new limitations on abortion or expanded legal protections for it as the result of ballot measures.

In Maryland, voters approved a ballot measure to add “reproductive freedom” – which it defines as inclusive of abortion – to that state’s Declaration of Rights.

A measure in New York called the “Equal Rights Amendment,” Proposal 1, also passed handily and will codify what it calls fair treatment for all people in the state’s constitution. However, New York’s Catholic bishops and other opponents argued the measure was aimed at protecting abortion, among other objections, such as unforeseen consequences for parental rights.

“We are disappointed in the decision of the voters to approve this deceptively worded state constitutional amendment and we thank all who voted no,” officials with the New York State Catholic Conference said in a statement on Wednesday, November 6. “Despite this outcome, we will continue to fight the good fight for the protection of human rights, the dignity of the human person, the sacredness of all life, the rights of parents, and the preservation of religious liberty.”

Those officials added: “The Catholic Bishops of New York state encourage legislators and state officials to focus on true support for women, children, and families rather than continuing to push abortion as the only option. If you are pregnant or a new parent and you need help, the Catholic Church is here for you. You are not alone.”

Officials with the Florida Catholic Conference said in a statement that they are “profoundly relieved at the defeat of Florida’s pro-abortion Amendment 4. This is a positive outcome for Florida and all efforts to promote the flourishing of our state.”

“Though Amendment 4 failed to reach the 60 percent threshold required to pass, a majority of Floridians voting in the general election supported it,” the officials said. “While significant gains to protect women and preborn children in recent years will remain in place, abortion in Florida will continue at a very high rate under our current laws.”

Current Florida law prohibits most abortions after six weeks, with some exceptions, including scenarios where a woman’s life is at risk.

The Catholic Church teaches that all human life is sacred from conception to natural death, and as such, opposes direct abortion. After the Dobbs decision, Church officials in the United States have reiterated the Church’s concern for both mother and child and called to strengthen available support for those living in poverty or other causes that can push women toward having an abortion.

The Florida bishops reiterated that call in their statement.

“Much work remains to open hearts and minds to the dignity and goodness of life in the womb and at every stage,” the bishops’ statement said. “We will continue to proclaim in our churches and in the public square the value of every human life and to highlight that there is a better way forward for women, families, and society than abortion. Through our many ministries, we will continue to support, encourage, and assist pregnant women and young families.”

Abortion rates, which began steadily rising in 2017 after a nearly three-decade decline, have further increased in the aftermath of the Dobbs decision. According to officials with the Guttmacher Institute, which tracks abortion data, abortions in 2023 were up 11 percent as compared to 2020.

