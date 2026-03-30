Voices Unite in Faith, Music at St. Cecilia Choir Festival Tim Johnson

Voices from across diocesan schools rose in harmony on Monday, March 23, at Bishop Dwenger High School in Fort Wayne, where the St. Cecilia Choir Festival brought together students for a day of music, collaboration, and shared faith.

Students from Bishop Dwenger and Bishop Luers high schools, Chesterton Academy of St. Scholastica, St. Vincent de Paul School, and St. Charles Borromeo School spent the day in rehearsal, working with guest clinicians and their own directors before presenting an evening concert for family and friends.

For many, the experience was about more than preparing music.

“I hope they’re gaining an appreciation for faith and how we can apply that in art,” said guest clinician Tavis Schlicker, who worked with the combined high school choir. “How can I stand on that foundation of faith and then perform in the world? I hope they’re learning to connect with others in a positive way.”

Schlicker, who has more than two decades of experience directing choirs, said bringing students from multiple schools together creates both a fuller sound and a deeper sense of community.

“There’s a neat energy that comes from collaborating and lifting each other up,” he said. “It’s an awesome opportunity that they wouldn’t get as fully in their own programs.”

Throughout the day, students moved between sectional rehearsals and full ensemble practice, refining harmonies and preparing a mix of sacred and contemporary selections. The festival also included a performance by the PFW University Singers, offering students a model of advanced choral performance.

For younger students, the experience of working with a new director and a larger group was especially impactful.

“They get a different perspective,” said Analiese Cornelio, a music teacher from St. Charles Borromeo School in Fort Wayne who assisted with the middle school choir. “We might only have 30 minutes in a normal class, but here they can see how much they improve from the beginning of the day to the end. And above all, they’re using their gifts to praise God.”

The festival also reflects a broader emphasis on the arts within Catholic education, where music is seen as an essential part of forming the whole person.

“If you think about it, King David was a musician,” said Vanessa Proulx, a music teacher from St. Vincent de Paul School in Fort Wayne. “We’re able to express our faith through music. Our students need to know the songs of our faith – they’re part of our roots.”

That formation extends beyond performance.

“We expect them to sing at Mass and be engaged,” St. Charles Borromeo music teacher Analiese Cornelio added. “Music education helps them understand and participate more fully.”

For middle school students, the day also offered a chance to grow both musically and personally.

“There’s a lot of building trust and community,” said Allison McQueen, the clinician who led the festival’s junior choir. “At the beginning of the day, they’re unsure, but by the end, they’re confident and excited to sing.”

McQueen said the experience helps students develop not only their voices but also their focus and perseverance.

“It’s a long day,” she said. “They’re building stamina – not just musically but mentally – and learning they can do hard things and end up better than when they started.”

For students, the day offered both musical growth and a sense of connection.

“It’s really surprising,” said Bishop Luers student Elizabeth Stachofsky, describing the combined sound. “You come from your own school, and then all the voices come together, and the sound is so much bigger. That first time we sang together, it gave me chills.”

“It’s really cool when all of the parts lock in,” said Bishop Dwenger junior Natalia Kleinrichert. “It’s kind of shocking how well everything comes together.”

Organized this year by Bishop Dwenger choir director Teresa Stachofsky, the festival continues a tradition of collaboration between diocesan schools that began with a similar honor band program.

About 117 students in grades five through 12 participated this year, with plans to continue expanding the event in the future. Next year, the St. Cecilia Choir Festival will be held at Bishop Luers High School and coordinated by music director Kris Andorfer.

At its heart, Schlicker said, choral music offers something unique.

“There’s a vulnerability in singing together,” he said. “You’re stepping outside yourself to create something bigger. Where words fail, music begins.”

For the students who gathered at Bishop Dwenger, that shared experience of music, faith, and community may be the most lasting note of all.

* * *