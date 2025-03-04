Vocations and Evangelization: Approaching a Diocesan Synod Bishop Robert Barron Word On Fire

I had the privilege of participating as an elected delegate in the two sessions of the Synod of Bishops on synodality in Rome. At the forefront of our conversations during those two Roman Octobers was the central importance of consultation with the laity. I want to bring synodality to the Diocese of Winona-Rochester by sponsoring our own local synod this year. I want with all my heart to consult with the good Catholic people of southern Minnesota regarding the two issues I consider of primary importance to us – namely, vocations and evangelization.

You might wonder why this synod process would be restricted to those themes and not open to considering the range of hot-button issues that preoccupy Catholics: women’s ordination, gay marriage, LGBT rights, etc. The main reason is that the resolution of these matters is simply beyond the authority of a local synod, and hence we would run the danger that our discussions would just devolve into pointless bickering. On the basis of my own authority as bishop, I am designating vocations and evangelization as our topics, first, because they are of central significance to the flourishing of our diocese, and second, we can actually do something about them. Therefore, we will focus not so much on the what and the why, but the how. How precisely do we increase the number of our seminarians and the number of people in our pews?

One way to state the importance of vocations is by means of a simple calculus: the Church, as Pope St. John Paul II said, comes from the Eucharist, and the Eucharist comes from priests; therefore, no priests, no Church. It really is as straightforward and sobering as that. We have a community of wonderful priests in our diocese, most of them pastoring two, three, or even four parishes. And many of our retired priests are helping out heroically. But we must come to terms with the fact that we have too few priests to cover our parishes and that many of them are fast approaching retirement.

So, what can be done? I might make a few simple suggestions in anticipation of the fuller deliberation of the synod. First, if you know a young man who has the virtues necessary for the priesthood – prayerfulness, kindness, a love for the liturgy, an openness to service – tell him. Study after study has revealed that the most decisive factor in prompting a young man to enter the seminary is that someone he respected told him he would make a fine priest. Second, foster a culture of vocations, especially at home. This means that Catholic parents should discuss the possibility of priesthood with their children, invite priests for dinner, and pray regularly with their kids that they might find the path God wants for them. Make openness to the priesthood something natural and normal. Third, and most importantly, beg the Lord to send workers into His vineyard. In the Bible, nothing truly great is ever accomplished apart from prayer. So, pray, implore, ask for priests – with insistence and persistence.

How can one possibly overstate the significance of the theme of the synod? Pope St. Paul VI said that the Church exists for the sake of evangelization. He specified that the Church doesn’t have a mission to evangelize; it is a mission to evangelize. The purpose of every ecclesial institution – schools, universities, hospitals, parishes, seminaries, social service organizations, etc. – is to declare the Lordship of Jesus and draw people into His life.

So, what can we do? A first suggestion is one that, I promise, I am going to make during the synod: Each person who is coming regularly to Mass should resolve to bring one person back to Mass this coming year. I don’t mean that you have to go out to the margins. Find someone in your family, in your circle of friends, among your colleagues at work, who is Catholic and who should be going to church and bring him or her back. Will this require some effort, some prayer, some risk? Of course. But each one of us by baptism is commissioned to be an evangelist.

A second recommendation: get educated. St. Peter said that Christians should “always be ready to give a reason for the hope within us.” Many of the young people who are disaffiliating from the churches today say that they had questions about the faith that were never adequately answered. Happily, in the last 25 years, there has been an explosion in Catholic apologetics and catechetics, largely in response to the “new atheism.” Take advantage of these books, podcasts, films, and videos. Learn good answers to the questions skeptics typically have and be ready to explain why being a Christian makes good sense.

Thirdly, and perhaps most importantly, live your faith publicly and joyfully. Let others see that your Catholicism gives purpose and meaning to your life and makes you happy. Pope Francis has often warned against “prune-faced” Catholics who are, necessarily, very ineffective evangelizers.

Bishop Robert Barron is the bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota.

* * *