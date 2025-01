Visit the Nine Jubilee Churches in the diocese Todays Catholic

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Address: 1105 St. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne

Masses: Sunday – 8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 5 p.m.; Saturday – 5 p.m.; Holy Days – 7 a.m., 12:05 p.m., 5 p.m.; Vigil/Holy Day – 5 p.m.; Weekday – 12:05 p.m.

Reconciliation: Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Website: cathedralfortwayne.org

Jubilee Mass: Sunday, December 28, 2025 – Closing Mass of the Jubilee Year

St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Address: 1701 Miami St., South Bend

Masses: Sunday – 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m.; Saturday – 7 a.m., 4 p.m.; Weekdays – 7 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; Holy Days – 7 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

Reconciliation: Monday through Saturday following 7 a.m. Mass

Adoration: Wednesday – 6-7 p.m. with reconciliation; Saturday – 11 a.m. to noon with reconciliation

Website: stmatthewcathedral.org

Jubilee Mass: Took place on Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Notre Dame

Address: 101 Basilica Dr., Notre Dame

Masses: Sunday (during the school year) – 10 a.m., 12 p.m.; Sunday (during the summer) – 10 a.m., 8:30 p.m.; Saturday – 5 p.m.; Weekday (Monday through Friday) 11:30 a.m., 5:15 p.m. (during the school year)

Reconciliation: See website

Website: basilica.nd.edu

Jubilee Mass: Wednesday, September 24, 2025

St. Anthony of Padua, Angola

Address: 700 W. Maumee St., Angola

Masses: Sunday – 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. (Spanish); Saturday – 5 p.m.; Holy Days – See website

Reconciliation: Saturday – 4 p.m.; Tuesday – 8 a.m., 5 p.m.; Wednesday – 9 a.m.; Thursday – 9 a.m.

Adoration: Tuesday – 9 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Website: stanthonyangola.com

Jubilee Mass: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Fort Wayne

Address: 10700 Aboite Center Rd., Fort Wayne

Masses: Sunday – 8 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 5 p.m.; Saturday – 8 a.m., 4:30 p.m.; Weekday – 6:30 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday; 8:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday; Holy Day – Check bulletin

Reconciliation: Saturday – After 8 a.m. Mass

Adoration: Tuesday – All day following 8:15 a.m. Mass

Website: seasfw.org

Jubilee Mass: Wednesday, October 8, 2025

St. Pius X, Granger

Address: 52553 Fir Rd., Granger

Masses: Sunday – 8 a.m., 12 p.m., 5 p.m.; Saturday – 5 p.m.; Holy Days – 6:45 a.m., 8:45 a.m., 12 p.m., 6:30 p.m.; Weekday – 6:45 a.m., 8:45 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and 8:45 a.m., 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday

Reconciliation: Saturday – 8:30-9:30 a.m., 3:30-4:30 p.m.; Tuesday – 5-6 p.m.; Thursday – 5-6 p.m.; or by appointment

Adoration: Friday – 9:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the chapel; Saturday – 8:30-9:30 a.m. in the church

Website: stpius.net

Jubilee Mass: Thursday, August 21, 2025

SS. Peter and Paul, Huntington

Address: 860 Cherry St., Huntington

Masses: Sunday – 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m.; Saturday – 5 p.m.; Holy Days – 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 7 p.m., 5:30 p.m. (vigil); Weekday – 8 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday

Reconciliation: Saturday – 3:30-4:30 p.m.; Weekdays before Mass

Adoration: Wednesday – 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday – 7:15-7:45 a.m. (with reconciliation)

Website: sspeterpaulparish.org

Jubilee Mass: Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Our Lady of Guadalupe, Warsaw

Address: 225 Gilliam Dr., Warsaw

Masses (all in Spanish): Sunday – 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m.; Holy Day – See bulletin; Weekday – 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday

Reconciliation: Before Mass or by appointment

Adoration: Friday – 3-6 p.m.; Thursday – Holy Hour after 6 p.m. Mass; Nocturnal adoration – First Saturdays

Website: facebook.com/ologwarsaw

Jubilee Mass: Saturday, August 16, 2025 (in Spanish)

St. Michael, Plymouth

Address: 612 N. Walnut St., Plymouth

Masses: Sunday – 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 12 p.m. (Spanish); Saturday – 8:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m. (Spanish); Holy Day – See website; Weekday – 7:30 a.m. on Monday through Friday; 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday; 6 p.m. on Thursday (Spanish)

Reconciliation: Saturday – 9-10 a.m. (English), 3-4 p.m. (English and Spanish), and by appointment

Adoration: Wednesday – Following the 8:30 a.m. Mass until 5 p.m.; Thursday – Following the 6 p.m. Mass; Every First Friday from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Website: stmichaelplymouth.org

Jubilee Mass: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

For more information on these and other events throughout the year visit: diocesefwsb.org/jubilee25/

