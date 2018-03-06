Victory Noll Photo Gallery
The stained-glass windows of Our Lady of Victory Chapel were made in Munich, Germany, the home country of Msgr. John Oechtering, pastor of St. Mary Church in Fort Wayne at the time. He chose saints especially devoted to the mother of God and those who were known as outstanding preachers and missionaries, including, from left, St. Clare of Assisi, St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, a missionary to Native Americans and St. Vincent de Paul.
The chapel at Victory Noll Center is open to all who would like to pray alone or with the Our Lady of Victory Missionary Sisters.
Statues, including some of the Lord and His mother, grace the grounds of Victory Noll Center.
The Victory Noll Center can be seen in the background of the labyrinth. The center is open to Catholics and those of other faiths for classes and retreats.
Center, facing to the back, is Sue Wilhelm, executive director of Victory Noll Center, Huntington. To her left around the table are Ron Norman, Jenna Strick, Sister Beatrice Haines and Margie Pfister, members of the Victory Noll Center Ministerial Planning Task Force.
* * *
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.