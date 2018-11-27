Vicars Forane appointments Todays Catholic

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following appointment of Vicars Forane (Deans) for the six vicarates of the diocese, effective on Dec. 1, 2018, for a three-year term.

Vicarate A – Rev. Msgr. William C. Schooler

Vicarate B – Rev. Christopher Lapp

Vicarate C – Rev. Robert Van Kempen

Vicarate D – Rev. Thomas Shoemaker

Vicarate E – Rev. William J. Kummer

Vicarate F – Rev. David Ruppert

* * *