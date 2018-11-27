November 27, 2018 // Diocese
Vicars Forane appointments
The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following appointment of Vicars Forane (Deans) for the six vicarates of the diocese, effective on Dec. 1, 2018, for a three-year term.
Vicarate A – Rev. Msgr. William C. Schooler
Vicarate B – Rev. Christopher Lapp
Vicarate C – Rev. Robert Van Kempen
Vicarate D – Rev. Thomas Shoemaker
Vicarate E – Rev. William J. Kummer
Vicarate F – Rev. David Ruppert
* * *
