Valedictorian Margaret McCoy

Westview Jr.-Sr. High School: Topeka

Margaret McCoy, valedictorian of Westview Jr.-Sr. High School in Topeka, is looking forward to seeing more of her country whenever she is able. She already appreciates and treasures the beauty of God’s creation in the states she has already visited.

“Having been to 17 different national parks and two national lakeshores, I love to see the vast beauty that our country has to offer, and enjoy exploring the natural entities that have been protected because of their content,” said Margaret.

Her decision to explore the countryside of the U.S. was taken after looking heavenward. “My faith leads the way in my life and is the major influence in my actions and decision-making in and outside of high school,” she noted.

During her four years of high school, Margaret was a three-sport athlete, playing golf, basketball and running track. During her junior and senior years of golf, she was a captain, and she was also a captain during her junior year of track. Her junior and senior years of high school she was the yearbook editor, after serving as a staff member her freshman and sophomore years. Margaret was also a member of the National Honor Society and National Art Honor Society, the latter of which she was treasurer her senior year.

“All through high school I was a member of LIFE, a community foundation youth pod focused on philanthropy,” she said, adding that she also served on the Boomerang Backpack student committee her junior and senior years.

She loves being outdoors whenever she can. “My hobbies include athletics. I enjoy running and playing golf in my free time.” She also likes spending her free time reading.

Fond memories that she has of high school are winning sectionals with the basketball team and spending time with her friends and family.

The 4.078 GPA graduate plans to attend Purdue University, majoring in chemical engineering.

